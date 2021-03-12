2007 Honda S2000 With 1,900 Miles From New Is Absolutely Perfect

3 New Honda Grom Leads Pack of Upgraded Japanese Two-Wheelers to U.S. Stores

Produced between 1999 and 2009, the S2000 open-top sports car has never been revisited by Honda since then. The Japanese automaker may never bring it back if the market keeps favoring crossovers and all-electric vehicles, which is why the S2k is widely considered a low-key collectible. 24 photos



Finished in New Formula Red over black leather and plastic for the interior, the



Offered with a clean title, clean history report, and the owner’s manual, the soft-topped sports car is equipped with xenon headlights, polished exhaust outlets, and 10-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in 215/45 and 245/40 Bridgestone Potenza RE050 rubber shoes. Double-wishbone suspension and progressive-valve shock absorbers also need to be mentioned, along with a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip rear differential.



The AP2, as Honda calls the second incarnation of the S2000, takes its mojo from a 2.2-liter engine. It’s not as willing to rev as the 2.0-liter of the AP1, but it’s a blast nevertheless at 8,000 revolutions per minute. The reason the larger mill isn’t willing to rev higher boils down to the longer travel of the pistons. Factory rated at 237 horsepower at a screaming 7,800 rpm, the motor delivers peak torque at 6,800 rpm to the tune of 162 pound-feet (220 Nm).



While it’s a shame this incredible driver’s car has been a garage queen for most of its life, the next owner may use it as its designer, Shigeru Uehara, intended it to be used: out on the open road, preferably in the twisties.



