Honda Legend Gets Traffic Jam Pilot With New Level 3-Capable Sensing Elite Suite

Honda Legend is not a moniker one comes across every day. The V6-powered executive sedan presently sells big in Japan, but there was a time when Americans got it too, branded as an Acura. 1 photo



Based on the widely available



The latter is, according to Honda, the first



Jam pilot is capable of driving and stopping repeatedly, maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front. For the duration of the crawling trip, the driver “can watch television/DVD on the navigation screen or operate the navigation system to search for a destination address, which helps mitigate driver fatigue and stress while driving in a traffic jam.”



Honda seems to be planning a limited run of the Legend with the Sensing Elite, with 100 units to be sold in Japan only, starting March 5, for 11 million yen ($102,000).



“In its effort to realize a collision-free society based on its global safety slogan, 'Safety for Everyone,' Honda has long been at the forefront of the research and development of safety technologies,” said the carmaker in a statement.



“The introduction of Legend equipped with the Honda SENSING Elite represents the next step forward in the area of advanced safety technology."



