Civic-Making Honda Swindon Plant Sold to Industrial Logistics Company Panattoni

Spanning over 370 acres to the Northeast of Swindon, the Civic-making assembly plant operated by Honda was used during World War II for aircraft production. Under the Japanese automaker’s control, the factory started churning out engines in 1989 and the Accord sedan in 1992.
Honda of the UK Manufacturing Ltd. went on to make the Jazz supermini, CR-V crossover, and Type R hot hatchback over the years. After three decades of continuous production, HUM will come to a grinding halt this July to begin the decommissioning process. Early 2022 is when the Swindon-based facility will be handed over to Panattoni, an industrial logistics company that will invest 700 million pounds sterling into the site.
That’s approximately $965,710,000 at current exchange rates, a sum that boggles the mind. Europe’s largest developer of industrial logistics and facilities is currently building a warehouse for Amazon in Swindon, but Panattoni keeps its lips tightly shut about the future of Honda's site.
“This acquisition demonstrates our capabilities to work at scale,” said managing director Matthew Byrom. “The redevelopment of this strategic employment site will deliver thousands of new opportunities in roles which underpin the operation of the local and regional economy.” Development director James Watson added that Panattoni aims “to attract new employers and provide for existing businesses looking to expand in Swindon.”
Reading between the lines, the 3,500 production plant workers and countless more people employed in the supply chain will be offered new opportunities by the new employers. Susie Kemp, the chief exec of the Swindon Borough Council, also believes that “thousands of jobs” will be created in the town and surrounding area as a result of Panattoni’s takeover.
As for the Civic Hatchback, well, production is moving to the U.S. for the 2022 model year. Already photographed uncamouflaged, the 11th-generation compact car features a familiar selection of engines and transmissions. These are the 1.5-liter turbo and 2.0-liter N/A mills we know from the outgoing model, along with a CVT and a six-speed manual box.
