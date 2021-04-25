Kia K5 GT Smashes Jetta GLI and Honda Accord 2.0T in Drag Race

Korean mid-size sedans are becoming quite popular, and for good reason. They've got impressive looks, great features, and affordable prices. But does the 2.5-liter in the Kia K5 GT automatically make it faster than a rival with a 2.0-liter turbo. We're about to find out, thanks to a drag race against the Jetta GLI and Honda Accord 2.0 Turbo.

6 photos