The Flights to Nowhere Trend Is Getting a Boost from Another Industry Giant

As everybody knows already, almost every little industry sector out there has been severely hit by the global health issue that took the world by surprise last year, and many companies are still struggling to recover these days.
Airlines are among those who’ve been impacted the worst, as the travel restrictions most governments announced reduced the number of people booking a flight down to a new low that pushed some companies close to collapse.
Since leaving on a trip in another country is still something many of us can only dream about, airlines have come up with an approach supposed to make it easy for hardcore travelers to cope with all the restrictions while at the same time allow them to survive these hard times.
The concept is called flights to nowhere, and it essentially defines exactly what its name suggests: a flight to no destination, as the airplane just takes off, flies on a specific route but then returns to the starting point after spending a few hours up in the air.
Travelers are provided with on-board entertainment, meals, and other stuff, just to make sure they enjoy flying literally to nowhere.
And now it looks like more and more companies are embracing this new trend, with even industry giants showing expressing their interest because right now, they can’t afford not to. Korean Air, for example, announced this week that it’ll offer an A380 specifically for flights to nowhere, with the route to start from Incheon to the East Sea, Busan, Jeju Island, the Straits of Korea, and then go back to Incheon.
The first A380 offering flights to nowhere will take off on February 27.
Needless to say, Korean Air is not the only big company offering similar services, and most likely it also won’t be the last one to embrace this new-generation and rather odd concept. And somewhat surprising is there are a lot of people who enjoy such an idea, especially because they can spend a few hours up in the air enjoying the views above the skies.
