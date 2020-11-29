Lufthansa Introduces Sleeper’s Row Seat, Because Who Needs First Class Anyway

Looks Like Jeep Might Want to Lead the Digital Nomad Movement With the Ger

The aviation industry took a big hit with the 2020 international health crisis, and analysts are estimating it might be another couple of years before some of the biggest companies rebound. The smaller ones might never do. 1 photo



This is one of these concepts, with the exception that it doesn’t require changing the current seats on planes: just offer more of them as a “bundle.” Sleeper’s Row is already available as an option on flights from Frankfurt, Germany to Sao Paulo, Brazil, as Lufthansa is offering it on a trial basis until mid-December.



The idea is that, once you book a flight on this route in economy class, you have the option of upgrading it at check-in by adding three or four more seats to the one you already have. This will allow you to “lie down comfortably and have a good night of sleep while flying.” Lufthansa promises Sleeper’s Row offers “additional comfort and personal space,” throwing in a business class kit containing a topper, blanket and pillow. You’d still be in economy, but chances are you won’t mind it that much given the comparatively increased level of comfort.



Passengers choosing to upgrade will also be offered priority boarding. Booking your own row of seats is an additional $260 on top of the regular price ticket.



