Free Hypercar Offered to Forza Players as a Valentine’s Day Gift

There’s a lot going on in the racing game world these days, and while all eyes are set on the new titles supposed to launch throughout 2021, the existing ones still have millions of fans all over the world.
And needless to say, the studios are trying to make sure players stay entertained, and Valentine’s Day is the living proof in this regard.
If Gran Turismo isn’t necessarily your favorite cup of tea, so you can’t try out our recommendations for a challenging Valentine’s Day together with your significant other, here’s another way to celebrate love this year, this time in Forza Horizon 4.
Everyone is getting a free 2016 GTA Spano as part of a special Valentine’s Day gift, and you can claim the car from the message center in a matter of seconds.
Needless to say, the hypercar comes with a very special design that gets it ready for Valentine’s Day, so don’t be too surprised if you end up seeing plenty of people racing in Forza and trying to spread the love with this Spano.
The 2016 model available in Forza Horizon 4 is the second-generation Spano, coming with an 8.0-liter engine developing 912 horsepower. Thanks to a weight of 1,450 kilos (3,197 lbs), the car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, while it can then reach 100 mph (161 kph) in just 5.2 seconds. Of course, the top speed is impressive too, as the Spano can go as high as 236 mph (380 kph).
At the end of the day, if you haven’t claimed the GTA Spano in FH4, you should really hurry up to do so as soon as possible, though there’s obviously a chance many of these would end up listed for auction at a later time. In other words, they might be sold quite cheap, especially since it’s a free car available for everybody as long as it’s claimed today.
