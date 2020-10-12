British Airways Gets First Class Suite With Closing Door for Extra Privacy

2020 has been a very tough year for the aviation industry, with many airlines either grounding entire fleets and crew, or resorting to the more ingenious solution of offering flights to nowhere for some financial relief. British Airways is choosing a third option, that of investing in its fleet.
With the recently acquired Boeing 777-300E landing in Heathrow, London last week, British Airways has unofficially unveiled an upgrade to its first class suites which, according to Forbes, reestablish class distinctions on board BA flights. First class suites have been upgraded with sliding doors that effectively create a pod-like space around the traveler – an option that already existed in business class.
Photos of the new suites have already popped up on social media, and you will find some of them in the gallery above, courtesy of Planet News 777. It looks like there are eight such suites onboard the 777-300E, using a seat configuration similar to that found on British Airways’ Boeing 787-9s and 787-10s, but with the addition of a closing door.
This door creates a more personalized flight experience by allowing the traveler to effectively shut everything out. Granted, it won’t offer much protection in terms of concerns related to the ongoing health crisis, except for the fact that it will serve to encourage others to socially distance. In plain speak: it will send the message to everyone else that you’re not to be approached.
The infotainment screen has also been updated, and the heavily padded quilted seat has an optional bed mode, in which it measures 22 inches (55.8 cm) in width and 73 inches (185.4 cm) in length. Forbes says frequent fliers on the Heathrow – New York JFK route will be able to test out the new suites.
Granted, closing doors on suites in first- or business class are not a novel idea. Some even hope it might pick up speed and receive implementation in economy class as well, given the need to maintain social distance.
A few quick snaps of the new/updated F seat on G-STBM pic.twitter.com/AvYbmqn6M2— N (@Planenews_777) October 7, 2020