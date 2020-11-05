This Starbucks Mobile Coffee Idea Looks Like the Newest Tank from Korea

Some people, however, like coffee so much that they’ve take an all-time favorite like Starbucks and created a whole new idea. And even though this concept has absolutely nothing to do with Starbucks except its name, it’s still a pretty neat idea that any coffee chain could adapt.
This particular design is from the mind of one Jungsoo Lee, a mobility designer from Seoul, South Korea, you know, the “cool” Korea. And what it’s supposed to do is simply bring your favorite coffee closer to you, no matter where you are.
Now the whole concept is meant for a future we haven’t quite reached yet, as it’s fully autonomous and modular. The base design for the vehicle includes a platform and a sort of preparation module which differs in abilities based on what is needed in a certain area.
Yes folks, aside from being a heavy-duty carrier for the module, this platform is designed to sit upon. It's meant to be sat upon with that ledge you see around it acting as a table. My only concern is about the how clean this idea might be, after all, this thing has been cruising down highways to get to where you probably are. But let's pretend that our streets of the future are cleaner than the ones we currently employ today.
As for the module, it seems to have the ability to perform more than one designed function. The first, as the café, is basic and straight forward. You walk into the module, order your coffee, and walk out. But this isn’t all the story. It seems the designer has also included a function for the EV that transforms it into a full-blown kitchen.
Streat concept. If needed, you can order your module already set-up with a sink, fridge, stove-top and even an oven. To top it all off, there’s even a chilling area inside the kitchen in case you need to attend to your food.
My main question to all of this however, is who the hell is preparing all of these goods? We don’t see one barista or chef. Heck at least a little robot to clean up after we messy humans get done with this thing.
But hey, maybe I'm just overthinking this whole thing, as I usually do, and forget that it’s just a concept, and this means it’s just meant to show us another way of being able to do things, or simply get us dreaming.
This particular design is from the mind of one Jungsoo Lee, a mobility designer from Seoul, South Korea, you know, the “cool” Korea. And what it’s supposed to do is simply bring your favorite coffee closer to you, no matter where you are.
Now the whole concept is meant for a future we haven’t quite reached yet, as it’s fully autonomous and modular. The base design for the vehicle includes a platform and a sort of preparation module which differs in abilities based on what is needed in a certain area.
Yes folks, aside from being a heavy-duty carrier for the module, this platform is designed to sit upon. It's meant to be sat upon with that ledge you see around it acting as a table. My only concern is about the how clean this idea might be, after all, this thing has been cruising down highways to get to where you probably are. But let's pretend that our streets of the future are cleaner than the ones we currently employ today.
As for the module, it seems to have the ability to perform more than one designed function. The first, as the café, is basic and straight forward. You walk into the module, order your coffee, and walk out. But this isn’t all the story. It seems the designer has also included a function for the EV that transforms it into a full-blown kitchen.
Streat concept. If needed, you can order your module already set-up with a sink, fridge, stove-top and even an oven. To top it all off, there’s even a chilling area inside the kitchen in case you need to attend to your food.
My main question to all of this however, is who the hell is preparing all of these goods? We don’t see one barista or chef. Heck at least a little robot to clean up after we messy humans get done with this thing.
But hey, maybe I'm just overthinking this whole thing, as I usually do, and forget that it’s just a concept, and this means it’s just meant to show us another way of being able to do things, or simply get us dreaming.