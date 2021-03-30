Hellcat Civic Looks Like a Honda Muscle Hatch in Aggressive Rendering

As enthusiasts who know a thing or two about racing will tell you, the fifth-generation Honda Civic built in the early 1990s can serve as the ideal starting point for a project car, not least thanks to its scale-friendly nature. And while we've seen quite a few extreme builds of the sort over the years, the one portrayed in this rendering easily stands out, not least thanks to its Mopar motivation.
When a Civic and a Hellcat are put in the same sentence, the two usually battle each other in a straight line. Well, this digital build takes things to a whole new level by mixing the two—the machine skips the usual Honda turbo-four power, so there's no place for the tuner-friendly K20 or K24 motors here.
Instead, the nose of the compact car now accommodates a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI, so, even without custom engine bits, this machine packs north of 700 ponies.
Of course, such an engine swap would require some serious chassis work. And, regardless of the number of driven wheels, meaty wheels and tires are a must. As such, we can see the Japanese toy sporting the said kind of rolling hardware: while the front wheels seem to sport carbon aero discs that could generate downforce, the super-sized lips of the rear units act as an attention magnet.
Speaking of aero, the transformations targeting airflow manipulation are not as wild as you might expect, at least as far as the carbon splitter-adorned front end is concerned.
Nevertheless, Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist responsible for the work, admits that he's been playing with the clean lines of the factory body in the description of the Instagram post below: "The Mk 5 hatchback is something. Beautifully simple. Not anymore."
And if we move over to the Honda's rear end, the pixel master's words make sense. This is where we find a super-sized diffuser and a rear bumper removal that allows us to take a peek at the hardware that sends the power to the rear wheels.
Oh, and let's not overlook the high-sitting exhaust or carbon bits such as the tailgate, the not-a-big-wing, and the rear window louvers.
The wonder material is used for plenty of other pieces in an attempt to offset the extra weight brought by that monstrous V8, even though the weight distribution might still be tricky.
That transparent hood? Well, what good is a Hellcat swap if people can't feast their eyes on it?
Instead, the nose of the compact car now accommodates a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI, so, even without custom engine bits, this machine packs north of 700 ponies.
Of course, such an engine swap would require some serious chassis work. And, regardless of the number of driven wheels, meaty wheels and tires are a must. As such, we can see the Japanese toy sporting the said kind of rolling hardware: while the front wheels seem to sport carbon aero discs that could generate downforce, the super-sized lips of the rear units act as an attention magnet.
Speaking of aero, the transformations targeting airflow manipulation are not as wild as you might expect, at least as far as the carbon splitter-adorned front end is concerned.
Nevertheless, Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist responsible for the work, admits that he's been playing with the clean lines of the factory body in the description of the Instagram post below: "The Mk 5 hatchback is something. Beautifully simple. Not anymore."
And if we move over to the Honda's rear end, the pixel master's words make sense. This is where we find a super-sized diffuser and a rear bumper removal that allows us to take a peek at the hardware that sends the power to the rear wheels.
Oh, and let's not overlook the high-sitting exhaust or carbon bits such as the tailgate, the not-a-big-wing, and the rear window louvers.
The wonder material is used for plenty of other pieces in an attempt to offset the extra weight brought by that monstrous V8, even though the weight distribution might still be tricky.
That transparent hood? Well, what good is a Hellcat swap if people can't feast their eyes on it?