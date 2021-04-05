Honda Fuel Pump Issue Prompts the Recall of 630,000 Vehicles in the U.S.

5 More Than 430,000 Cooper Tires Are Under Recall Over Sidewall Issues

June 2020 is when Honda recalled a total of 136,067 vehicles over the low-pressure fuel pump, including the NSX supercar and Civic Type R hot hatchback. Not long after that, original equipment manufacturer Denso expanded the safety campaign to approximately 3.5 million vehicles. 11 photos



Fast forward to the present day, and Honda issued yet another recall for a mind-boggling 628,124 vehicles equipped with defective fuel pumps designed and manufactured by Denso International America of Michigan. What seems to be the problem, you ask? As fate would have it, affected vehicles may be equipped with a fuel pump that features low-density impellers."If the surface of a lower density impeller is exposed to production solvent drying for longer periods of time, higher levels of surface cracking may occur," reads the Part 573 Safety Recall Report. These cracks may lead to excessive fuel absorption, deforming the impeller so that it may interfere with the fuel pump's body. This, in turn, results in the malfunction of the pump as well as the illumination of the Malfunction Indicator Lamp.According to Honda's technical service bulletin for this problem, authorized dealerships in the United States will dispose of the old fuel pump and install a brand-new one at no cost to the customer. Owners who have paid to have these repairs done at their own expense are eligible for reimbursement.Affected nameplates range from 2018 to the 2020 model years according to American Honda Motor Co., starting with Acura nameplates such as the MDX, the MDX Sport Hybrid, RDX, TLX, and ILX. As for the Honda brand, the culprits are the Accord sedan, Civic Hatchback, Coupe, and Sedan, Civic Si, Civic Type R, Insight hybrid sedan, Fit, HR-V, CR-V, Odyssey minivan, Pilot three-row crossover, Passport, and the Ridgeline pickup.That said, the recall is expected to begin on May 18th. Customers who don't intend to drive all the way to the dealership to find out if they're eligible for a new fuel pump can run the vehicle identification number on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration 's online look-up tool.

Download attachment: Honda fuel pump recall 2021 (PDF)