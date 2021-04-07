These Are the Most Fuel Efficient Non-Electrified Cars You Can Buy in 2021

Believe it or not, there are still many among us who still prefer pure ICE power in the era of electrification. If you’re one of those people and would like to buy a new car this year, but you still want excellent fuel consumption, these are the most efficient options you have.
Some argue that EVs are boring and they take too much to charge; others despise PHEVs because they need to be plugged. The price is another reason why many prefer to stay away from electrified vehicles since these are generally more expensive.
Regardless of the reasons and whether they make sense or not, there are still many drivers who remain faithful to non-electrified cars. Yet, as the past year has proven, gas prices fluctuate, so fuel efficiency remains a top priority for most of them.
So, if hybrids or any other form of electrified vehicle is off the table, but fuel consumption is an important factor when choosing a new daily driver, these are models you should consider. Mitsubishi Mirage Hatchback
This little bundle of joy boasts 36/43/39 mpg (6.5/5.4/6.0 liters per 100 km) city/highway/combined EPA ratings mainly due to its lightweight, tin-can bodywork, 1.2-liter three-cylinder that makes 78 hp, and the efficient continuously variable transmission (CVT) which is available on all trims except the base ES.
Apart from its fragile construction, it offers a fairly outdated interior and all the standard features you would expect from a new car, including a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity.
Equipped with a CVT, the Mirage starts at $15,595 without additional fees or taxes, and it comes with a 10-year warranty. Hyundai Elantra
For about $4,000 more ($19,650 without fees or taxes), you can get the base Elantra SE trim which has excellent mpg figures at 33/43/37 (7.1/5.4/6.3 liters per 100 km) and is much more of a car than the Mirage in about every way conceivable.
It’s equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces almost twice the power (147 horses, to be exact), which comes standard with a CVT.
The 2021 Elantra also comes in two higher-end trims with the same fuel-efficient powertrain (SEL and Limited) if you want more features such as a 10.3-inch digital gauge display, a bigger 10.3-inch infotainment screen, hands-free smart trunk release, or leather-timed seats.
All trims come standard with a 10-year or 100,000-mile (160,934 km) powertrain warranty, so for the money, it’s definitely one of the best fuel-efficient, non-electrified cars out there. Hyundai Accent
Starting at $16,495, excluding freight charges, fees, or taxes, you get a compact sedan equipped with a 120-hp 1.6-liter four-cylinder and a CVT that can return 33/41/36 mpg (7.1/5.7/6.5 liters per 100 km).
The car has a pleasant design, a decent interior, and comes with a 5.0-inch touchscreen radio with an auxiliary USB port. Higher-end trims offer a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as a secondary USB port.
Like its bigger sibling, the Accent also comes with Hyundai’s 10-year or 100,000-mile (160,934 km) powertrain warranty. Honda Civic Sedan
Civic is one of Honda’s best-selling vehicles, and the sedan model’s mid-range EX and EX-L trims are the most fuel-efficient of the lineup, with EPA ratings standing at 32/42/36 mpg (7.3/5.6/6.5 liters per 100 km).
Without destination charges, additional fees, or taxes, they start at $24,400 and $25,600, respectively. Both come with the same powertrain consisting of a 158-hp 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four and a CVT.
The EX and EX-L Civics offer nice standard features like a one-touch power moonroof, 17-inch alloys, heated front seats, a 7-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 180-Watt 8-speaker audio system, or Honda’s Sensing safety and driver assistance suite.
The EX-L adds leather-trimmed seats, an automatic-dimming rearview mirror, and the Homelink remote system.
Although Honda makes reliable engines, the Civic’s limited warranty only covers 3 years or 36,000 miles (57,936 km), and its powertrain warranty covers 5 years or 60,000 miles (96,560 km). That is fairly disappointing, especially if you consider what the competing Elantra has to offer. Toyota Corolla Hatchback
The fuel economy is EPA-rated at 32/41/35 (7.3/5.7/6.7 liters per 100 km) on the SE and SE Nightshade Edition trims. If you want the range-topping XSE, these figures will drop.
Prices without additional fees or taxes start at $21,815 for the SE and $22,715 for the Nightshade Edition. Both are powered by a 2.0-liter inline-four which makes 168 hp and, like all other cars on this list, the engine is mated to a CVT.
In standard or Nightshade form, the hatchback’s list of standard features includes an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa integration, a 6-speaker audio system, remote keyless entry, two USB charging ports, and Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.0 safety and driver assistance suite.
The Nightshade trim adds 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna, rear spoiler, LED taillights as well as side and rear rocker panels.
Like the Civic, the Corolla comes with a 3-year or 36,000-mile (57,936-km) limited warranty and a 5-year or 60,000-mile (96,560-km) powertrain warranty, but Toyota includes complimentary scheduled maintenance.
So, if you’re looking for a fuel-efficient car that doesn’t employ any electrified technologies, these are our five best choices. Which one is better for you is up to you to decide, but after analyzing the prices and what each has to offer, we really like the Hyundai Elantra.
