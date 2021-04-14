5 This 650-HP Toyota MR2 K20 Swap Revs to 9,200 RPM, Is Every 90s Kid's Dream

2022 Honda Civic Revealed, One Official Image Will Have to Suffice for Now

The 2.0-liter LX and Sport serve as the entry-level trim levels. Higher up, Honda offers the 1.5-liter EX and Touring because the EX-L has been discontinued from the lineup. As for pricing, we should be looking forward to higher MSRPs throughout the lineup. Currently, the 2021 model starts at $21,250 for the sedan, $22,200 for the hatchback, and $37,895 for the Civic Type R that Honda produces in the United Kingdom. More information, specifications, and assets will come on April 28th, which begs a rather sensible question. Why is Honda teasing potential customers with a car that won’t sell as well as the previous generation? Lest we forget, conventional-bodied cars are on a downward spiral because of crossovers.Scheduled to arrive in showrooms in the summer for the 2022 model year, the 11th generation will be detailed on the Live Nation Channel on Twitch after an hour-long virtual concert. Adding insult to injury, “the second stop will be live streamed on the Honda Stage YouTube channel this summer.”Described as “the most fun-to-drive and technologically-advanced sedan in Civic history,” the newcomer is reportedly “inspired by the timeless design and human-focused values of past Civics.” Taking a second look at the sole picture released by Honda , the Accord seems to be a much bigger influence.The four-door sedan will be followed into production by the five-door hatchback in several months. The more practical option will be manufactured in the United States of America for the first time in its history thanks to a big investment for the retooling of the Indiana production plant.Based on snippets of information leaked onto the internet by forums, tipsters, and the California Air Resources Board, customers will be offered a choice of two powerplants and a single transmission. 2.0 liters and natural aspiration, 1.5 liters and forced induction, as well as awill have to suffice. The Civic Si and Civic Type R, meanwhile, will be treated to a stick shift.The 2.0-liter LX and Sport serve as the entry-level trim levels. Higher up, Honda offers the 1.5-liter EX and Touring because the EX-L has been discontinued from the lineup. As for pricing, we should be looking forward to higher MSRPs throughout the lineup. Currently, the 2021 model starts at $21,250 for the sedan, $22,200 for the hatchback, and $37,895 for the Civic Type R that Honda produces in the United Kingdom.

