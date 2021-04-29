Ken Block Geeks Over Colin McRae-Era Impreza, Tests It Against Modern Version

However, if there was one, it'd have to be the mid to late nineties Subaru Impreza WRC car that won three consecutive constructors' titles and helped propel Colin McRae to legendary status. Or was it him that made Subaru great? It's probably a bit of both.Getting the chance to drive one, especially if you're on a closed rally circuit and you know how to do it properly, must be one of those once in a lifetime occasions that you grab with both hands and don't let go until you feel completely satisfied or the gas tank empties.Free of his deal with Ford , Ken Block is now o able to enjoy the great cars made by other manufacturers, and also make videos about it for all of us to enjoy. For this clip, he went to the DirtFish rally school in Snoqualmie, Washington, and brought a 2021 Subaru WRX STI rally car with him.There, the modern Scooby met up with its 25-year-older relative, a '90s Subaru Impreza GC8 Group N rally car which may not look it, but didn't have that much in common with the one drove by the Scottish legend (that was a Group A). It has a two-liter four-cylinder turbocharged boxer engine developing around 200 hp, a five-speed manual gearbox, and not that much else to brag about.Ken Block's task is very simple. He'll have to take each car out on a track, do four laps, get an average time per lap and compare the two results. Everyone agrees the new car is going to be quicker, but they also tend to agree the old one is much cooler. Still, this is supposedly meant to gauge just how far technology has advanced during the past 25 years or so, not how well the older car's design has aged.You don't have to be very perceptive to realize this clip's only reason to be was to offer Ken Block an excuse to hoon these two cars around, something we're sure he would have done gladly without any excuse at all, but it's always better to have a bit of structure - it makes things easier to follow. And, with Ken Block, that's always helpful.