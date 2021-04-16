Continental GT Mulliner Not Bespoke Enough? Meet the Japan-Bound Equinox Edition

Regardless of what Bentley model we’re talking about, these vehicles embody a certain exclusivity level, especially if we consider their prices.
But for fans of the brand who can easily afford one (or more) of these exquisite luxury cars, a stock Continental GT or even a "standard" Mulliner version might not be exclusive enough.
To satisfy those pretentious admirers, the British luxury carmaker occasionally releases some limited-edition models. The latest one is the Continental GT V8 Equinox which will only be available in Japan.
Developed by the carmaker's bespoke and personal commissioning division Mulliner, the GT Equinox’s exterior stands out thanks to the contrasting monotone styling. The paint chosen to highlight the elegant yet aggressive shape of this grand tourer is called Glacier White, and it’s complemented by Onyx Black accents.
Both visual appeal and aerodynamic performance are further enhanced by the Styling Specification package that consists of a front splitter, rear diffuser, trunk lip spoiler, and side skirts, all made from specially commissioned high-gloss carbon fiber.
Continental GT, Mulliner craftsmen applied what they call a Moonbeam (rich silver) contrast accent pinstripe to the edge of every component to make it worthy of this ultra-exclusive model. It’s painted by hand and it takes five days per car to apply, according to the manufacturer.
The exclusive exterior is finished off with a set of 22-inch Mulliner-exclusive wheels, distinctively finished in dark metallic Tungsten paint.
Crafted with the highest attention to detail, the bespoke interior employs the same monochrome color theme. The diamond-quilted upholstery blends black Beluga soft-touch leather with silver accents applied to the headrest and each seat’s edges. The same color is used for contrast stitching on the steering wheel and seats, while the hand-painted, dual finish veneers feature a Mulliner logo on the passenger side.
Under the hood, the latest generation of Bentley’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 hasn’t received any unique enhancements, which is not necessarily a bad thing. After all, it makes 542 hp and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque, more than enough for a thrilling cruise in this unique grand tourer.
The Equinox edition will be built in only ten units, so if all the unique features don’t make this Bentley exclusive enough, its limited availability surely will.
The automaker hasn’t specified the price for this model yet, but considering that a standard Continental GT V8 costs well over $200,000, expect this bespoke model to much more expensive.
