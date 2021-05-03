Watch Ferrari 812 Superfast Prototype Nearly Crash Trying to Run From the Camera

Set for a debut just two days from now on May 5th, the limited-edition Ferrari 812 Superfast "Versione Speciale" is still doing the rounds around Maranello covered in the usual psychedelic camouflage that does such a good job of hiding a vehicle's lines and volumes.
The choice to have the model wrapped may seem absolutely normal up to the day of the official reveal, but the thing is Ferrari has already shown us the car in all its digital glory via a set of computer-generated images that leave nothing to the imagination. Even so, the Italian carmaker has to maintain the secret, especially since that black and white film might be hiding something more than just the 812's styling.
In all of its previous sightings, the still-to-be-named 812 Superfast ("Versione Speciale" is only its rumored moniker, after the GTO one was apparently dropped) was seen with its entire body covered and sporting the same yellow calipers as the model in the CGIs released two weeks ago.
This one, however, has red calipers, and we can also clearly see it has red paint under the camo, unlike the other ones which came in grey. What's more, a few blue stripes at the front could point toward a special livery specific to this limited model, something that should make it even more desirable than it already is.
Not that it needed any added incentive given how it'll likely be the last Ferrari to use the glorious naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine. This evolution of the legendary unit marks two records for the Maranello brand: the highest output of any Ferrari road-car engine (830 hp) and also the highest redline of any Ferrari internal combustion engine with 9,500 rpm.
It's difficult to demonstrate the vehicle's full acceleration prowess on the road, but the driver of the prototype captured by Italian car spotter Varryx sure tries to put on a show regardless. Presumably in an attempt to allow the man with the camera as little exposure as possible to the yet to be unveiled car, he seems to misjudge his approach to the roundabout just outside the Ferrari complex. In doing so, he nearly collides with an Audi A3 Sportback coming from his left.
Luckily for everyone - apart, maybe, for Varryx, who would have had one hell of a video on his hands - the 812 driver brakes in time, and both cars go out the next exit unscathed. Watch the incident yourself in the clip below and try to figure out what kind of decals could the wrapping film be hiding on the special edition 812.
