Ferrari 812 Superfast Gains Custom Interior Courtesy of Carlex Design

When Ferrari came out with the 812 Superfast back in 2017, it wanted to make sure the new model would serve as a proper successor to the epic F12berlinetta, and that included nailing the styling just right, both inside and out.
We’re here to talk about the interior mostly, which in the case of the 812, takes inspiration from the F12 as well as the LaFerrari. That's evident by the positioning and overall shape of the air vents, as well as the contours of the dashboard. The Italian carmaker decided against using a central infotainment display (like they did on the GTC4Lusso), which arguably resulted in a more driver-focused ambiance.
It is undoubtedly one of the finest car interiors in the industry as far as this particular segment is concerned. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t improve upon it, and companies such as Carlex Design specialize in doing just that.
The Polish tuner clearly went all out with the interior mods on this one. The entire cabin has been fully reupholstered and now features loads of Alcantara, yellow and white contrast stitching, different types of leather, and more. Carbon fiber can still be found on the steering wheel, but everything else is covered in some soft-touch material, from the upper dashboard to the seats, center console, door panels, and so on.
Even the roof has been reupholstered, and it now features an embossed Ferrari badge right in the middle, which is a very interesting touch—very bespoke, if you will.
Once you’re done admiring the interior of your 812 Superfast, and you’re ready to floor the throttle, that’s when the real magic happens. It is still one of the fastest cars in the world (that name is no joke). Power comes from a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, producing 789 hp (800 PS) and 530 lb-ft (718 Nm) of torque, and in a straight line, it will get you to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds before maxing you out at 211 mph (340 kph).
It is undoubtedly one of the finest car interiors in the industry as far as this particular segment is concerned. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t improve upon it, and companies such as Carlex Design specialize in doing just that.
The Polish tuner clearly went all out with the interior mods on this one. The entire cabin has been fully reupholstered and now features loads of Alcantara, yellow and white contrast stitching, different types of leather, and more. Carbon fiber can still be found on the steering wheel, but everything else is covered in some soft-touch material, from the upper dashboard to the seats, center console, door panels, and so on.
Even the roof has been reupholstered, and it now features an embossed Ferrari badge right in the middle, which is a very interesting touch—very bespoke, if you will.
Once you’re done admiring the interior of your 812 Superfast, and you’re ready to floor the throttle, that’s when the real magic happens. It is still one of the fastest cars in the world (that name is no joke). Power comes from a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, producing 789 hp (800 PS) and 530 lb-ft (718 Nm) of torque, and in a straight line, it will get you to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds before maxing you out at 211 mph (340 kph).