Ferrari 812 "Versione Speciale" Breaks Cover, Is an 819-HP N/A V12 Swan Song

What may very well be the last hurrah of a naturally aspirated V12 lineage that started in 2002 with the mighty Enzo, Ferrari’s F140 family of engines is about to go out with a bang in a limited edition of the Ferrari 812 Superfast.
Last year it was known as the Ferrari 812 GTO (Gran Turismo Omologato), but Ferrari let it slip that its name might include the "Versione Speciale" moniker back in February.
Set to be officially launched on May 5, the tentatively named Ferrari 812 Superfast Versione Speciale (SVS?) has just been leaked by Maranello themselves, albeit in a series of CGIs that show most of the new design motifs featured by the model.
Among the limited information given in a press release, Ferrari has also mentioned that the GT will sport the latest evolution of the legendary F140 V12, developing the highest output of any of the carmaker’s road-car engines, with no less than 830 PS (819 horsepower).
Another breakthrough of the screaming 65-degrees V12 is its stratospheric 9,500 rpm redline, again the highest found on any Ferrari road-legal engine.
Thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber, the model will weigh a lot less than the 812 Superfast, which is already a spring chicken at 1,744 kg (3,845 pounds) for a front-engine Gran Tourer.
The carmaker’s proprietary Side Slip Control vehicle dynamics system will also reach its 7.0 version on the special model, alongside independent steering on all four wheels.
Aerodynamics will also play an important part in the increase in performance. The rear windshield is replaced by an oddly shaped panel that includes vortex generators, which improve the car’s aero efficiency at the high speeds it will most likely be able to achieve.
For reference, the standard 812 Superfast has a top speed of 340 kph (211 mph) and a 0-100 kph (0–62 mph) acceleration time of just 2.9 seconds, which is no mean feat for a rear-wheel-drive car with a front-midship engine.
More details, including the definitive name of the likely sold-out supercar will be unveiled on May 5 in an online Ferrari presentation that should also give us a taste of how that 9,500 rpm redline sounds in a road car.
