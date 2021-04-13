2022 Ferrari 812 Versione Speciale Coming May 5th, Clients Will See It Earlier

Porsche Will Bring 40 Classic Cars Back to Life in an Epic Restoration Challenge

At the Capital Markets Day 2018 conference at the Balocco Proving Ground, the Prancing Horse had very high expectations for the year 2022. More to the point, Ferrari estimated April 21st is when Ferrari will preview the Versione Speciale, which means that leaked photographs are a certainty. So far, pre-production prototypes haven’t revealed much because of the camouflage that covers the entire car.Confirmed in February 2021 by a short video , the Versione Speciale “represents a breakthrough” according to chief marketing officer Enrico Galliera. The last hurrah of the 812 Superfast may also serve as the swansong for-only Ferrari models. The free-breathing V12 may be hybridized in the near future, but we don’t know exactly how it may be made greener.Lamborghini, for example, intends to electrify the front axle. Not only does it save fuel, but an e-motor up front also helps the powerplant under acceleration. Driving the front axle with an electric motor also means that a propeller shaft running down the center of the vehicle isn't needed.Introduced four years ago in Geneva, the 812 Superfast is rocking a 6.5-liter engine with 789 horsepower (800 PS) and 718 Nm (530 pound-feet) of torque on tap. These figures are mirrored by the 812 GTS open-top model and one-off Omologata. As for the limited-edition Monza SP siblings, these beautiful speedsters are rated at 810 metric ponies (799 horsepower).The GA and GC twelve-cylinder engines in the 812 and Monza SP are based on the F140 architecture, which is getting on a bit. Ferrari introduced this family of powerplants in 2002 with the B-spec engine of the Enzo, which develops 660 PS (651 horsepower) from exactly 5,998.8 cubic centimeters.At the Capital Markets Day 2018 conference at the Balocco Proving Ground, the Prancing Horse had very high expectations for the year 2022. More to the point, Ferrari estimated a hybrid mix of 60 percent although it currently offers two hybrid cars in the guise of the SF90 Stradale Coupe and Spider.