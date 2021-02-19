2022 Ferrari 812 “Versione Speciale” Leaked Video Suggests Breakthrough Feature

“It’s a new model that really represents a breakthrough,” said Enrico Galliera, chief marketing officer at the Prancing Horse. “The car is really stunning, and a short video showing the car wouldn’t be enough to tell you what does it mean. So, you have to wait a little bit for the official reveal,” he signed off.Galliera also mentions that the viewer is on the list of potential clients, which explains a lot. For starters, a Ferrari collector is most likely responsible for the leak. Secondly, the Versione Speciale is undoubtedly sold out before the grand reveal because that’s what usually happens with special-edition Ferraris.I’m still curious what the chief marketing officer refers to by “a breakthrough,” more so because spy clips of the 812 VS don’t suggest any sort of hybridization or forced induction. On the other hand, it should be really special because the leaked video was released on Enzo’s birthday.Rumored to be revealed on February 22nd, the Versione Speciale is definitely going to feature a little more horsepower and torque than the 6.5-liter V12 in the Superfast. The entry-level version of the 812 - if you can call it that - belts out 800 PS (789 horsepower) and 718 Nm (530 pound-feet) of torque.Codenamed F140 GA, this engine has a more potent sibling in the guise of the F140 GC that Ferrari uses in the 812-based Monza series. The single-seater SP1 and two-seater SP2 are rated at 810 PS (799 horsepower) at an ear-bleeding 8,500 rpm and 719 Nm (530 pound-feet) of torque at 7,000 rpm.