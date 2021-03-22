2022 Ferrari 812 ‘Versione Speciale’ Prototype Looks Like a Batmobile

Domino Trailer by Offline Campers Opens Up to Double Living Space at Camp

Codenamed F140 GA in the 812, the 6.5-liter V12 has already been massaged to deliver 810 PS in the limited-edition Monza SP1 and SP2, but in the ‘Version Speciale’ is expected to offer over 870 PS without any use of forced induction. Ferrari is not a normal carmaker though, and the 812 Superfast-based model in the attached photo gallery is neither not an early development mule anymore but is about to be officially unveiled next month.The imminent arrival of a ‘Versione Speciale’ (special version in Italian) of the 812 Superfast was signaled as early as February of this year, right on Enzo Ferrari’s birthday.There is still an air of mystery surrounding the car, and it’s not only because Ferrari has chosen to completely drench the exterior of the pre-production prototype in a black material that reminds us of Batman’s cape.Heck, the car itself seems to look like Batman’s ride from an alternate universe, where his civilian alter ego’s name is not Bruce but Luigi.Even though almost every new design motif is hidden, the lack of a rear window compared to the standard 812 Superfast is evident, having been replaced by vents that give an even stronger caped crusader vibe.According to unofficial sources, the ‘Versione Speciale’ of the 812 Superfast will be a swan song of both the model and of naturally aspirated V12s in Ferrari’s stable, with the future being a hybrid turbocharged one when it comes to Maranello powertrains.Apparently only 999 units will be built, with another 499 units of an open-top and more expensive Aperta version to be built concomitantly.The standard 812 Superfast engine is already pushing 800 PS (789 hp), not only being the most powerful V12 in a Ferrari but the most powerful naturally aspirated V12 engine in road car history at its launch in 2018.Codenamed F140 GA in the 812, the 6.5-liter V12 has already been massaged to deliver 810 PS in the limited-edition Monza SP1 and SP2, but in the ‘Version Speciale’ is expected to offer over 870 PS without any use of forced induction.