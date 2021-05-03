Crew-1 Marks the End of the Longest Mission on the ISS With a Splashdown

Tiff Needell Reviews the Ferrari 812 GTS, Loves the V12 Soundtrack

Tiff Needell of Fifth Gear and Top Gear fame had the opportunity to review the high-performance cruiser, and the verdict is pretty obvious. The ex-racing driver is especially impressed by the induction and exhaust sounds of the V12 engine, which cranks out 800 metric ponies (789) from 6.5 liters.The only problem with the free-breathing motor is that it’s hard to enjoy the sounds it makes in everyday scenarios because 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) can be achieved in less than three seconds on wide-open throttle. “You can only use it in first and most of second gear but not all of it if you’re sticking to the speed limits,” said the Lovecars presenter.On twisting B-roads that perfectly complement the well-sorted chassis, the 812 GTS also feels intimidating because of the car’s width and length. Be that as it may, Tiff doesn’t have a problem kicking the tail out in the corners with every single nanny turned off. Specified with £22,000 ($30,640 at current exchange rates) of carbon-fiber trim, this example also flexes £5,500 ($7,660) matte-black forged wheels and a £1,500 ($2,090) backup camera.The list of extras doesn’t end here. Because it has the Prancing Horse badge on the steering wheel, Ferrari shamelessly charges £2,500 ($3,480) for Apple CarPlay. Alas, the series-production spider that Tiff drives in the following video costs a whopping £335,000 ($466,585). To whom it may concern, the £41,850 ($58,230) difference between the starting and as-tested price is enough to buy you a brand-new Mercedes-Benz E 220 d.Needell ends his test by highlighting that free-breathing V12s are a dying breed, suggesting that an 812 GTS will hold or appreciate in value in a matter of years. Although unconfirmed, Ferrari is expected to hybridize upcoming V12 cars by employing a front axle-mounted electric drive unit.