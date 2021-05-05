Jay Leno Drives the 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Is Blown Away by the Performance

Even though most people consider the Ferrari SF90 Stradale to be a ‘supercar’, based on its performance alone, the term ‘hypercar’ is a lot more appropriate. This plug-in hybrid vehicle is arguably the most technologically advanced Ferrari ever built and a quick look at its specs reveals why that is.
Powering the SF90 is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, working alongside three electric motors (one on each front wheel, one on the transmission) for a combined output of 986 hp (1,000 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 nm) of torque. The gearbox meanwhile is a new eight-speed dual clutch unit, some 22 lbs (10 kg) lighter than Ferrari’s existing 7-speed transmission.
As of last year, the SF90 Stradale became the fastest Ferrari road car to ever lap the Fiorano track, proving to be seven tenths quicker than the mighty LaFerrari. In a straight line, it will rocket you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in around 2.5 seconds, which equates to Bugatti Veyron Super Sport levels of quickness.
On the latest episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, the former talk show host got a chance to drive the 2021 SF90 Stradale and came away extremely impressed, joking how he’s actually sorry he has to give the car back to its owner – not that he can’t afford one to begin with.
Leno started off by mentioning how the SF90 offers hypercar performance for high-end supercar money, which he found very intriguing. Once he got behind the wheel, he was also blown away by the steering feel, the ultra-fast shifting gearbox, the straight-line acceleration (naturally), and the overall ease of use.
The SF90 is not a difficult car to drive, but then again, that’s true with most modern-day supercars, since they have to appeal to a wide range of customers, some more experienced than others.
In the end, the inescapable conclusion is this: the SF90 is faster, more compact and more advanced than the considerably more expensive LaFerrari, and that’s a pretty strong winning formula.
