Drake’s One-Off Rolls-Royce Cullinan Chrome Hearts Is Now a Museum Showpiece

Drake is among the 25 richest rappers in the world, with a fortune estimated at around $180 million. His car collection alone is worth some $8 million. With this kind of financial backing, his connections, and his reputation and image to maintain, you can bet individual entries in that collection are all stand-outs.
The Canadian rapper is already famous for his love of exclusive, designer gear, eccentric real-estate, and custom vehicles. One of these vehicles, a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan packaged by Mansory and customized by Chrome Hearts, will be going on public display this weekend. At an art museum, no less.
Mansory needs no introduction: they’re the luxury car modification brand based in Germany that puts the finishing touches to already high-end vehicles, turning them into unique products. Chrome Hearts is another high-end company Drake has worked with before, but from a different area of interest: it does jewelry, fashion and interior design.
Drake brought these two together to create a bespoke Cullinan after his taste and preferences. The Cullinan remains (mostly) a mystery to the rest of the world, but it did get some screentime in the rapper’s video for “What’s Next” released in March 2021. In between showing off a snow plow-fitted 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, a snow drifting Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster, a private jet and his very own Patek Philippe Nautilus by Virgil Abloh, Drake also took fans into the interior of the Cullinan.
So we know from that video that the leather interior is stamped with the Chrome Hearts crosses: it’s nothing subtle, but then again, Drake was never the kind of guy to go for “subtle.” A brief video posted on social media, on the occasion of the museum display, also shows that the classic Spirit of Ecstasy on the hood of the Rolls-Royce has been replaced with three Chrome Hearts crosses, and that the wheels feature intricate cross patterns.
Word online has it that Drake himself was involved in the customization process. The 2020 Cullinan by Mansory x Chrome Hearts can be viewed by appointment at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Miami, Florida, between May 1 and May 15.
Mansory needs no introduction: they’re the luxury car modification brand based in Germany that puts the finishing touches to already high-end vehicles, turning them into unique products. Chrome Hearts is another high-end company Drake has worked with before, but from a different area of interest: it does jewelry, fashion and interior design.
Drake brought these two together to create a bespoke Cullinan after his taste and preferences. The Cullinan remains (mostly) a mystery to the rest of the world, but it did get some screentime in the rapper’s video for “What’s Next” released in March 2021. In between showing off a snow plow-fitted 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, a snow drifting Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster, a private jet and his very own Patek Philippe Nautilus by Virgil Abloh, Drake also took fans into the interior of the Cullinan.
So we know from that video that the leather interior is stamped with the Chrome Hearts crosses: it’s nothing subtle, but then again, Drake was never the kind of guy to go for “subtle.” A brief video posted on social media, on the occasion of the museum display, also shows that the classic Spirit of Ecstasy on the hood of the Rolls-Royce has been replaced with three Chrome Hearts crosses, and that the wheels feature intricate cross patterns.
Word online has it that Drake himself was involved in the customization process. The 2020 Cullinan by Mansory x Chrome Hearts can be viewed by appointment at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Miami, Florida, between May 1 and May 15.