Unrestored 1966 Chevrolet Impala Is Still Original, Comes with Bad V8 News

The fourth-generation Impala is the one that literally made history, as the 1965 model was the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in just one year.
The Americans’ growing appetite for Impalas didn’t end in 1965, however, as the entire fourth generation continued to sell like hotcakes, with this particular Chevrolet model also becoming the second best-selling convertible in the country only a year later. Over 38,000 Impala Convertibles found new owners in 1966 alone.
The Impala that we have here isn’t a convertible, but it’s a proud member of the 1966 family, coming with everything original, according to eBay seller jason_c_hall.
But on the other hand, as you can easily figure out by simply checking out the photos, there are several big parts missing from this Impala, and we’ll start with the one that’s also the most important. The engine, that is, as the V8 unit is long gone, so the car is being sold as a roller.
While many might see the absence of the original 327 as a no-go, it actually allows the buyer of this Impala to decide the fate of the car, as it can very well be restored to factory specifications with a correct engine or just go for a restomod with a worthy upgrade under the hood.
On the other hand, a full restoration will be a challenge, there’s no doubt about it, especially as the interior also comes in a pretty rough condition. We’re not being told how come the car ended in such a bad shape, but there’s a chance it was sitting for a long time.
The good news is this Impala isn’t a rust bucket, or at least, not yet. There are holes in the floors, and these would require massive patches, but other than that, it looks solid, though we still recommend a thorough visual inspection before the purchase.
Still coming with 4-speed transmission, this Impala can be yours for $2,995, and we’d say the price is quite ambitious given the overall shape of the car. However, other offers are also accepted.
The Impala that we have here isn’t a convertible, but it’s a proud member of the 1966 family, coming with everything original, according to eBay seller jason_c_hall.
But on the other hand, as you can easily figure out by simply checking out the photos, there are several big parts missing from this Impala, and we’ll start with the one that’s also the most important. The engine, that is, as the V8 unit is long gone, so the car is being sold as a roller.
While many might see the absence of the original 327 as a no-go, it actually allows the buyer of this Impala to decide the fate of the car, as it can very well be restored to factory specifications with a correct engine or just go for a restomod with a worthy upgrade under the hood.
On the other hand, a full restoration will be a challenge, there’s no doubt about it, especially as the interior also comes in a pretty rough condition. We’re not being told how come the car ended in such a bad shape, but there’s a chance it was sitting for a long time.
The good news is this Impala isn’t a rust bucket, or at least, not yet. There are holes in the floors, and these would require massive patches, but other than that, it looks solid, though we still recommend a thorough visual inspection before the purchase.
Still coming with 4-speed transmission, this Impala can be yours for $2,995, and we’d say the price is quite ambitious given the overall shape of the car. However, other offers are also accepted.