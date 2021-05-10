One-Owner 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides Something Original Under the Hood

4 This 1964 Chevrolet Impala Had the Same Owner for 57 Years, Still 99% Original

Original Impalas are the best Impalas, and if you’re in the market searching for one, the example that we have here is definitely worth a look. 11 photos



Part of the third-generation Impala, the 1962 version introduced additional styling improvements, including a convertible roof design that made its way to the Sport Coupe body style as well as a new C-pillar that was used on all models except for the four-door hardtop.



Under the hood,



The Impala SS that we have here comes with this new 409 engine, and the best of all is that you’re getting the original powertrain with a matching numbers configuration and everything unmolested.



In other words, it’s an all-original



Furthermore, it’s a one-owner Impala with very little rust, though as always, you should still inspect everything in person, including the undercarriage, to make sure no other big problems exist.



Needless to say, this is a rare find, especially because the original engine is still there and working, and while the photos included in the ad aren’t the best we’ve seen, the car is still worth checking out by anyone interested in a restoration to factory specifications.



