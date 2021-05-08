1967 Chevrolet Impala SS Is Complete and Original, V8 Currently in the Trunk

5 Rare 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Golden Anniversary Found in the Bushes, Needs Help

The 1967 Chevrolet Impala was offered with a choice of two different base engines, namely the 250ci (4.1-liter) six-cylinder unit developing 155 horsepower and the 283ci (4.6-liter) V8 whose output reached 195 horsepower. 1 photo



When it comes to small-block options, the Impala was available with a 327 (5.4-liter) V8 under code L30 and generating 275 horsepower (another 327 was introduced a year later with 250 horsepower), while for the big-block lineup, the car could be ordered with either the Turbo-Jet 396/6.5-liter (also known as L35) and the Turbo-Jet 427/7.0-liter (L36) with 385 horsepower.

The Impala SS that we have here comes with a 327, though in this case, the engine is no longer under the hood but in the trunk. And it's because the car was supposed to be restored, but the project has been suspended and the owner is now looking for someone else to continue the whole thing.

The good news is this Impala is all-original and complete, so in theory, it shouldn't be too difficult to complete the restoration project. In addition to the 327, the car also comes with a Powerglide transmission, power steering, and a red interior that looks rough but which could still be saved.

But on the other hand, what doesn't look good is part of the body, as the Impala shows signs of rust in several areas, and these all need to be fixed as soon as possible. For example, the photos that we have here clearly show there's rust near the windshield and the rear window, on the driver floor, and in the trunk.

The all-original engine comes with just a little over 69,000 miles (111,000 km) on the clock, but right now, the car is listed as not running, so whoever buys it should also take care of transportation.

Listed on eBay by seller kaster, the Impala has already received plenty of attention with close to 15 bidders fighting to get it home. The top bid at the time of writing is a little over $4,600.

