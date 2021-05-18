One-Off Triumph Thruxton 1200 RS Steps Into the Spotlight, to Be Given Away

At the beginning of April, as it once again announced its support for the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR), British bike maker Triumph said it would be unveiling during the event a one-off Thruxton 1200 RS. The full reveal date is still set for May 23, but the bike maker gave us a preview of the motorcycle this week.
No exact details on the motorcycle were provided, and we do not know to the letter what makes this particular bike special, but a few images of the two-wheeler were released, showing the paint scheme that makes this one stand out in its family.
Fully designed by Triumph’s paint shop, the scheme is clean and elegant, with white and black on the fuel tank, the DGR logo featured on the bodywork, and the promise of unique customizations.
The bike maker will spill the full beans on the bike on May 23 because it is then when DGR is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The event came to be in Sydney, Australia, and it is meant to “raise funds and awareness of prostate cancer and men’s mental health.” To date, over 300,000 riders took part and $27.45 million were raised for the cause.
The special Thruxton is meant as an additional perk for those willing to take part, as it will be won by one of the participants in this year’s event. The rides are open to all whose willing to attend, will take place all over the world, and all one has to do to get a chance at winning the one-off motorcycle is to register, make a random donation, and raise an additional $250 from other rides.
Full details on rules and regulations for this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and the ways of getting a shot at winning the unique bike can be found at this link.
