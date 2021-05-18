autoevolution
After 40 Years, Rally Icon Walter Rohrl Is Reunited With the 924 Carrera GTS
On the morning of his birthday, rally legend Walter Röhrl got a surprise from his friend and former Porsche engineer Roland Kussmaul. After 40 years, Röhrl was reunited with the fully restored 924 Carrera GTS he drove in the German Rally Championship and got to slide it around on the gravel once more.

Older motorsport enthusiasts remember Walter Röhrl for his time in the World Rally Championship (WRC), driving for Fiat, Opel, Lancia, or Audi. Yet, like all legendary drivers of that era, he competed in many other disciplines, including hillclimbing and endurance racing.

After winning his first WRC title in 1980, the reigning champ decided to take a break from the world’s premier competition and began working with Porsche. Although he competed in several endurance races that year, winning the GTP +3.0 class at Le Mans in the process, Röhrl also drove in the German rally championship finishing second overall.

In May 1981, exactly four decades ago, along with his co-driver Christian Geistdoerfer, he rolled off the starting ramp at the International ADAC Metz Rally in the gold and black 924 Carrera GTS Rally, which was now in front of him, fully restored.

Back then, a team of engineers that included Roland Kussmaul developed the car in just eight weeks. It was essentially a prototype for a new generation of turbocharged rally machines, and Röhrl was instrumental in its development.

Although one of the least-famous vehicles he drove, the legendary driver remembers it fondly for kickstarting his long-lasting relationship with Porsche and for being a huge pain in the derriere. Accustomed to naturally aspirated engines, the enormous turbo lag of the 924 GTS took some adjusting and ultimately made him a better driver.

Behind the restoration process is a team of experts from the Porsche Museum. While the car was in pretty good shape, it hadn’t been fired up since the early eighties, so it needed a thorough inspection.

The engineers began by checking the 2.0-liter four-cylinder, its KKK 26 turbocharger, and the entire cooling system. Surprisingly, no mechanical issues were found, so after changing the sparkplugs, filters, and belts, the team gave it a coolant and oil change, and it was good to go.

Before turning the key, they also rebuilt the transmission and fitted it with a new race clutch. Additionally, the suspension and braking systems were completely overhauled. The shocks, springs, all four rotors, pads, gaskets, and warn-out brake lines were swapped, while the calipers received a fresh coat of paint. The final touches included retro Pirelli 255/55 R15 tires with the exact tread used in the early 1980s.

Roland Kussmaul oversaw the entire process and had to honor of driving the refreshed 924 on Porsche’s test track before it was reunited with Walter Röhrl.

On his 74th birthday, the visibly overwhelmed rally icon got to step inside this amazing car once more, instantly feeling forty years younger. For the next few hours, he was transported back in time, as he put it to the test both on and off-road on an epic route through the Bavarian forest.

