Dynavolt Street Triple 765 RS Revealed as Triumph’s Return to Supersport Racing

It was in the dying months of last year when British bike maker Triumph announced it is coming back to the Supersport class of the British Superbike championship as a factory team. And as the series it targets is getting ready to kick off, here comes the bike they will be fielded.
It’s officially called Dynavolt Triumph, and it is based on the Street Triple RS two-wheeler. The racing machine was developed together with the PTR team, and two of them will be ridden into combat in this year’s 2021 Quattro Group British Supersport season by former WSS British rider Kyle Smith and former British MotoStar champion, Brandon Paasch.
Sadly, Triumph did not go into the technical specifications of the motorcycle. We do know it is powered by a 765 Triple engine based on the ones the company has been fielding for the past couple of seasons in Moto2.
“I think, as a starting package, you’ve got a chassis that really works and engine-wise, we’ve got the 765 Triple,” said in a statement Steve Sargent, the manufcaturer's Chief Product Officer.
“It’s an engine that we’ve been using in Moto2 for the last couple of seasons and I think the response we have had and the performance we’ve had will tell you that the engine, as a package, is something that is going to compete. Combining the two things together, the engine and the chassis, I think we’ve got a really good starting point.”
According to Triumph, the goal of the motorcycle and its riders this season will be to validate the engine and chassis. If all goes well, it plans to enter World Supersport next year as part of its revised strategy when it comes to racing.
The first public outing of the Dynavolt Street Triple 765 RS will take place on April 28 at Silverstone, during the British championship’s test event.
