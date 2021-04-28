Meet the First Delivery Drone That Can Make Three Separate Drops on One Charge

The sky is no longer the limit for delivery services, thanks to some brilliant German minds. The Wingcopter 198 is the first drone in the world that can make three deliveries to multiple locations on a single battery charge.
The drone is the creation of Wingcopter, a German company that was founded in 2017. The Wingcopter 198 is not their first drone, but it is a premiere in terms of autonomy, durability, and delivery capabilities.
This model has an aerodynamic design, eight motors, and uses Wingcopter’s patented tilt-rotor technology. It is optimized for cargo delivery, regardless of weather conditions, such as rain or strong winds.
The Wingcopter 198 is a sturdy machine that can take a total payload of up to 6 kg (over 13 pounds) and has a triple-drop system. What that means is it can make three separate deliveries, in multiple locations, from a single charge. With the triple-drop, the drone’s payload is a maximum of 5 kg (11 pounds).
The drone has a range of up to 110 km (68 miles) and can reach speeds of up to 150 kph (93 mph), although its most efficient cruise speed is 100 kph (62 mph).
One person can control up to 10 of these drones simultaneously, although the Wingcopter 198 has a high level of autonomy that reduces human interaction at a minimum.
The triple-drop delivery drone aims to cover as many industry sectors as possible, from e-commerce to healthcare and more. For now. But eventually, the goal of the company's scalable system is to develop large aircraft suited for human passengers and heavy cargo.
“It’s just a cost factor […] We thought, let’s start with the smaller version, get these thousands of hours, thousands of kilometers, and take these learnings into every next generation of Wingcopter, so they will constantly get bigger, first for cargo, later for mobility”, stated Tom Plümmer, Wingcopter CEO, quoted by TechCrunch.
This model has an aerodynamic design, eight motors, and uses Wingcopter’s patented tilt-rotor technology. It is optimized for cargo delivery, regardless of weather conditions, such as rain or strong winds.
The Wingcopter 198 is a sturdy machine that can take a total payload of up to 6 kg (over 13 pounds) and has a triple-drop system. What that means is it can make three separate deliveries, in multiple locations, from a single charge. With the triple-drop, the drone’s payload is a maximum of 5 kg (11 pounds).
The drone has a range of up to 110 km (68 miles) and can reach speeds of up to 150 kph (93 mph), although its most efficient cruise speed is 100 kph (62 mph).
One person can control up to 10 of these drones simultaneously, although the Wingcopter 198 has a high level of autonomy that reduces human interaction at a minimum.
The triple-drop delivery drone aims to cover as many industry sectors as possible, from e-commerce to healthcare and more. For now. But eventually, the goal of the company's scalable system is to develop large aircraft suited for human passengers and heavy cargo.
“It’s just a cost factor […] We thought, let’s start with the smaller version, get these thousands of hours, thousands of kilometers, and take these learnings into every next generation of Wingcopter, so they will constantly get bigger, first for cargo, later for mobility”, stated Tom Plümmer, Wingcopter CEO, quoted by TechCrunch.