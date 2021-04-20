Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm Ready for Desert Racing Thrills on the Road

The Triumph motorcycle brand means many things to a lot of people, but one of its most important contributions is the one made to desert racing. Ever since the 1960s, the name Triumph has been a regular of such events, including more recently in places like the Mojave or Baja.
Trying to honor that legacy, the British bike maker took advantage of the launch of the refreshed Street Scrambler range to usher in the limited edition Sandstorm.
Boasting the same changes as the rest of the range—things like an improved Bonneville engine, developing 64 hp and 80 Nm (59 lb-ft) of torque, Brembo brakes, and improved visuals—the Sandstorm will set itself apart through a series of unique features.
The first and most in-your-face feature is the color chosen for the body. Officially titled Sandstorm Edition, it blends Matt Storm Grey, Ironstone, and black on the fuel tank “in a unique new tri-tone style.”
The special edition will be fitted as standard with things other Triumphs get as optional extras. Those include LED taillight and number plate, heavy-duty aluminium sump guard, a new headlight grille with Triumph branding, and protective rubber knee pads on the tank.
Triumph plans to make just 775 of these Sandstorm Edition Street Scramblers for all of its global markets. Each of them will come with its own certificate of authenticity containing the bike’s VIN number.
Deliveries of the model are expected to start as soon as next month, and for the American market, the asking price is $11,750. That’s just $750 over the price of the revamped, regular Street Scrambler that should become available in July.
But those are just the starting prices as, just like with the rest of the range, the Sandstorm can be personalized using some 120 accessories ranging from heated grips to adjustable Fox rear shocks.
