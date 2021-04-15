Hottest New Triumph Bikes Coming to the MotoAmerica Opener

This Is a RAM to Beat Moon Dust Into Submission

The opening round of the 2021 MotoAmerica Series is set to take place between April 30 and May 2. The British company is ready to make MotoAmerica even more interesting, by bringing all the new 2022 models at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. This would be the first public appearance for the recently added Trident 660 and Speed Triple 1200 RS.Fans will also get the chance to admire two of Triumph ’s top motorcycles and those are Thruxton RS , a top café racer, and the high-performance model Daytona Moto2 765, in homage to Triumph being the official engine supplier for Daytona Moto2 racing series.And there’s more good news, because fans can not only admire, but even have their picture taken on the Daytona Moto2 765, with an entire racing décor behind them.Another perk for the fans who will be attending the MotoAmerica Series opening is free motorcycle parking throughout the entire weekend, also courtesy of the British motorcycle maker.“There’s nothing like kicking the tires on new motorcycles while you’re at a motorcycle race, and we know the Triumph display will be a popular place for our fans. We can’t wait to get the season rolling and we’re thrilled that Triumph is going to be a big part of our opening round.”, said Lance Bryson, MotoAmerica ’s Senior Sponsorship Manager.For even more thrills, motorcycle fans have an extra surprise on the second day of the event. If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be one of the racers at MotoAmerica, you can now have this experience at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, provided you are over 16 years old and that you are a motorcycle rider.The opening round of the 2021 MotoAmerica Series is set to take place between April 30 and May 2.

