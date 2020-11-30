Triumph Goes Back to British Racing, to Enter Racing Championship in 2021

At the beginning of November, in yet another sign that things are not quite as they should when it comes to its business, Harley-Davidson announced it is pulling its support for one of the most successful teams in the history of the NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle series, Vance & Hines. But not all bike makers are suffering from poor business decisions.
Across the pond, in the UK, Triumph has been out of the Supersport class of the Superbike championship as a factory team for a while now. But that will change in 2021, as the bike maker will make a comeback to the series together with Performance Technical Racing (PTR).
And that not only means great news for racing fans, but also the prospects of a tweaked motorcycle, one that will be developed over the coming months by Triumph and PTR. It should be based on the Street Triple RS and use the 765 Triple engine, a powerplant that landed many incredible moments over the past two seasons of the Moto2 World Championship.
The move comes just weeks after the series announced it would allow entrance into the Supersport class of both 765cc and 955cc powerplants.
“Supersport has always been an important championship which has developed riders who have gone on to race at the highest level in WSBK and MotoGP,” said in a statement Steve Sargent – Triumph Motorcycles Chief Product Officer.
“We are therefore extremely pleased that MSVR, Dorna and the FIM are working to take the Supersport category forward and to encourage manufacturers like Triumph to come back into the class. We have joined with PTR racing on this journey and they will bring a wealth of experience to run our factory supported team. We look forward to a successful 2021.”
Triumph did not say when the new bike should be ready for a public unveiling,
