New Triumph SOS App Calls for Help When You Need It

After a couple of days ago it treated us to the latest Steve McQueen-inspired limited-edition bike, British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph is now coming in strong with the launch of a new smartphone app that connects riders to the nearest emergency services.
On April 15th, the British company launched something called Triumph SOS. The app, available for iOS and Android, is designed to monitor some of the smartphone's sensors to detect an accident, uses the phone's built-in GPS, and sends the rider's details directly to the emergency services. It is specified that the data transfer occurs in just seconds from the accident.
The app provides the location, travel route, bike details, and medical contact information in order to offer a complete description of the matter at hand.
The whole process follows a validation procedure. It includes a timer that will signal the person in need to confirm their status. If contact with the rider cannot be established in a set period of time, the emergency services will be notified.
The system also packs in an Auto-pause option that can prevent accidental triggering when riding a bike.
The Google Cloud-hosted platform is available in the U.K., Europe, Ireland, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The good news is that it can be used by any biker, regardless of their bike model. Bikers from the mentioned regions can download the Triumph SOS app from their respective smartphone online stores.
The downside is that it comes with a monthly subscription charge of $4.99. However, Triumph owners benefit from a 3-month free trial. Considering the price, I'd say it's a bargain for an app that could potentially save your life.
Triumph is presently offering a broad range of bikes, including the new Trident 660, the Tiger 900, the Scrambler 1200, the Thruxton RS, as well as the latest Steve McQueen limited-edition bike.
