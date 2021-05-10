This Restored 1968 Triumph TR6R Trophy Could End Up in Your Driveway

4 Hottest New Triumph Bikes Coming to the MotoAmerica Opener

Bidding is open until tomorrow evening (Tuesday, May 11), so we’d encourage you to act quickly if you’d like to see this vintage beauty in your garage. At this time, the highest bid on this flawless Given the industry’s growing demand for higher-displacement motorcycles, it’s no wonder this Meriden-bred creature found a special place in many riders’ hearts. If you dream about owning this timeless piece of moto history, you’ll be pleased to learn that a restored 1968 model is currently being auctioned on Bring A Trailer.Before we take a closer look at how the restoration process was carried out, let’s remind ourselves about the bike’s main characteristics. The ‘68 MY Trophy is put in motion by a four-stroke 649cc parallel-twin engine, which boasts a healthy compression ratio of 9.0:1. At around 6,500 rpm, the air-cooled fiend is capable of delivering 43 ponies to a four-speed transmission. This force is handed over to the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 103 mph (166 kph).Now, the variant you’re seeing here was treated to an invigorating overhaul back in 2019, when its current owner had it rewired using modern electrics. The revised wiring harness powers a fresh selection of lighting components, which retain the look of the factory items. TR6R’s wheels have been meticulously re-laced, while their rims were honored with Dunlop Gold Seal tires to ensure optimal grip on the road.At the rear, the Trophy’s weary shock absorbers were discarded in favor of higher-spec alternatives that’ll bring about a significant handling improvement. Furthermore, its telescopic forks have been thoroughly refurbished, as were its front and rear drum brake modules. The cockpit flaunts a new tachometer and a speedo that goes all the way up to 150 mph (241 kph); way beyond the bike’s top speed.Last but not least, the parallel-twin powerplant has been subjected to a revitalizing makeover, consisting of rebuilt cylinder heads, new piston rings and a replacement clutch assembly. The carburetor was reworked to extract ample performance, while the seals and gaskets were replaced with fresh counterparts.Bidding is open until tomorrow evening (Tuesday, May 11), so we’d encourage you to act quickly if you’d like to see this vintage beauty in your garage. At this time, the highest bid on this flawless Triumph TR6R Trophy is $8,500.