One-Off, Custom Triumph Thruxton RS Coming Out to Play on May 23

If you’re a motorcyclist who likes to get involved, then the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride might ring a bell or two. Set up 10 years ago in Sydney, Australia by a guy named Mark Hawwa as a themed ride meant to help “raise funds and awareness of prostate cancer and men’s mental health,” the event attracted to date over 300,000 riders and $27.45 million to date.
Last week we learned that, despite the current health restrictions all over the world, the 2021 edition would take place on Sunday, May 23. The difference is that now the format of the event will include just Route Only and Ride Solo events, and will skip mass gatherings.
As usual, the ride takes place on various locations around the world, and is open to all those willing to take part. One will have to register first though, and that can be done by accessing this link.
As said, the event has been up and running for ten years, and for the last eight it has been backed by British bike maker Triumph. So, as a means to celebrate the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride's decade anniversary, Triumph has something special up its sleeve.
Four brand new motorcycles from its Modern Classic range will be donated to an equal number of riders, the ones who manage to raise the most money. Of the four, one will be a unique, custom Thruxton RS, whose details will be made available at the time the event takes place.
“We at Triumph are proud to be the main partner for the Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride for the 8th consecutive year, and are also delighted to be celebrating the 10th-year anniversary of the initiative overall,” said in a statement Paul Stroud, Triumph’s Chief Commercial Officer.
“As ever, progress to raise awareness and support is even more effective when it’s a lasting partnership where we can improve and evolve our collective activity year on year.”
