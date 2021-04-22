Stretched 1969 Triumph TR6's 488ci Pontiac Turbo Engine Loves Quarter-Mile Runs

Whenever we see a car mentioned in the same sentence with Byron Dragway, it’s understandable to expect some fiery side-by-side action on the well-known quarter-mile strip. This time around, we’re in for a solo recital, but we promise this totally unexpected ride won’t disappoint.
In case anyone missed some of the prior models covered by the Race Your Ride YouTube channel, we can tell you these folks are all about classic cars, long-time racers, and rides with a meaningful story. And this 1969 Triumph TR6 sums them up in a stretched, 488ci (8.0L) Pontiac-swapped, big 94mm Garrett turbo nutshell.
According to the extensive description offered by the channel, we’re not dealing with your run-of-the-mill British convertible that suddenly dared to be different and went for timeless quarter-mile glory at the strip. Instead, it’s been a very long affair between its owner Eddie Olson, who’s been lovingly taking care and modifying the TR6 since when he was just 18 years old.
That was some 48 years ago when the Triumph became his first car and basically embarked upon an adventurous journey alongside a young Olson. Yes, as one might have guessed, it also involves a wreck that had the TR6 written off as a total loss. That didn’t deter Mr. Olson, who instead chose to make this TR6 truly his own with a raft of modifications.
Over the years, the ride progressed to a custom chassis with a 14-inch (35.5 cm) wheelbase extension, longer doors, bespoke front and rear suspension, a Ford rear end, as well as dual fuel cells to properly choose the fuel for a cruise (yes, it’s street legal) or a quick run at the strip.
Naturally, while all this paints an interesting picture for the little Triumph TR6, what shines through from the very first moment is the huge 94mm Garrett GT55 turbo setup protruding through the hood up front. It’s also a big hint that something is amiss right there, as the original straight-six was swapped for a 400ci Pontiac engine that was bored and stroked to 488ci.
All these mods are put to good use from time to time, as the owner (who is now retired) still enjoys the occasional automotive tour and smoke showcase before a casual nine-second run at the drag strip. We’re witness to a couple of such attempts (with 9.41s and 9.51s ETs) and come out wanting even more because in between them, we catch a glimpse of a red Chevy SS that may or may not have lined up with the TR6 for a side-by-side run...
