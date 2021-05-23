1996 Chevy Impala SS Is Worthy of ZL1-Style Digital Makeover

The Chevy Impala died with the 10th generation back in 2020. People don't want to remember any of the modern sedan monstrosities and just associate the Impala name with the 1950s and 60s classics. However, one generation of four-door has been getting a little love lately.
GM cars were pretty crap in the 1990s, but just before the car died again (they stopped making it between 1996 and 2000), the Impala SS really stood out.
However, it wasn't technically an Impala. In 1994, the Impala SS made its debut, but it was only the high-performance version of the Caprice sedan, Chevy's full-size model at the time. But it really was deserving of the Super Sport badge because power came from a 5.7-liter V8.
This 350 LT1 was basically a Corvette engine that had been fitted to the police-spec Caprice. As such, it had a transmission cooler and reinforced sports suspension that sat an inch lower. Power was nothing to write home about, but still impressive by 1990s standards at 260 hp and 330 lb-ft (447 Nm) of torque.
Besides the lack of power, this LT1 had cast-iron cylinder heads instead of aluminum ones like in the Corvette. She could still hit 60 mph in about 7 seconds and could hit 142 mph (229 km/h) according to Car & Driver. But there was an even better version.
Callaway created the Supernatural SS, a 404 horsepower beast with a 5.9-second 0 to 60 time. Continuing that custom of modified boring-looking sedans, digital artist Oscar Vargas created this modern tribute. It's like a 1996 Chevy that was built today, with LED lights and lots of aggressive trim.
The front bumper comes from the all-black Hennessey Exorcist, a 1000 horsepower beast designed to take on the Dodge Demon. That's a fancy way of saying you've got a Camaro bumper with the ZL1 1LE aero combined with some random 1990s Chevy blob shape. Now that's art!
You may have also noticed that the wheels have been aggressively changed. The original car had some 17-inch brushed aluminum wheels with 255/50ZR17 all-season tires. They were the sports model's trademark feature.
After 1996, the Caprice was canceled, and when the Impala did return, it was a big FWD car. But for a short moment in history, the Impala SS was like a prototype to the Cadillac CTS-V.
