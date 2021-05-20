Mysterious 1966 Chevrolet Impala Parked for Years Promises Just 16K Miles

If you’re in the market searching for a 1966 Impala to restore, the model that we have here is certainly worth a look, though as you’ll learn in a couple of minutes, several essential tidbits are still as mysterious as they get.
First and foremost, let’s start with the VIN, which reveals that the offered Impala is a 2-door hardtop assembled at the Doraville plant no less than 55 years ago.
eBay seller jay62672 claims the engine under the hood is a 350 unit that still starts and runs, though they do admit the car has been sitting for a few years. It was only started occasionally to keep it in working condition, they claim, but it still needs a thorough inspection from a professional mechanic because there’s a chance some fixes would still be required.
The good news is that the 350 engine comes with just 16,000 miles (25,700 km) on the clock, so it’s almost a new unit, though no further specifics have been provided about it.
The bad news is this isn’t the original engine. The 1966 Impala was offered with a lineup of several six-cylinder and V8 engines, starting with the 250ci (4.1-liter) developing 155 horsepower and continuing with a 283ci (4.6-liter) offered as the base V8. Chevrolet also fitted the Impala with 327ci (5.4-liter) producing 275 horsepower, as well as with a 396ci (6.5-liter) with an output of 325 horsepower. And last but not least, there was also the monster 427ci (7.0-liter) that could go as high as 425 horsepower in the top configuration.
So no, the 350 under the hood of this Impala isn’t the original one, and judging from the bubbles on the body, there’s a chance the paint isn’t original either.
Unfortunately, the seller has provided very few specifics, so if you’re truly interested in buying this Impala, make sure you ask for additional details and thoroughly inspect the car under the hood.
The auction has commenced only a few minutes ago, with the starting bid set at $14,000.
