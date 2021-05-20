Yamaha XSR700 “Orbiter” Features Monocoque Bodywork and Beefy All-Terrain Tires

4 Zero-Mile 1999 Yamaha YZF-R7 Is Very Rare, Costs as Much as Three R1Ms

A one-off triple clamp is tasked with supporting Maria’s repurposed handlebar, while the front and rear lighting items have been discarded in favor of aftermarket counterparts. Finally, the A few months ago, the autoevolution pages were honored with the presence of two mechanical titans born under Maria Riding Company’s roof, namely a Yamaha XJR1300-based entity that looks the part and a bespoke Kawasaki W650 . This time around, we’ll be introducing you to MRC’s “Orbiter” - a rugged XSR700 they’ve crafted for the manufacturer’s Yard Built contest.Within its framework, the donor carries a liquid-cooled 689cc parallel-twin mill that boasts a compression ratio of 11.5:1 and four valves per cylinder. At 9,000 rpm, the engine is good for up to 74 wild ponies, while a respectable torque output figure of 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) will be achieved at about 6,500 spins.A chain final drive receives this force from a six-speed constant mesh transmission, enabling Yamaha’s two-wheeled samurai to reach a top speed of no less than 120 mph (193 kph). Now that we’ve examined the original bike’s main specs and features, let’s dive in for a thorough analysis of the Orbiter.In the performance department, Portugal’s moto gurus went about installing a bespoke exhaust system they’ve fabricated in-house and a fresh pair of inverted forks for improved handling. Additional stopping power is summoned by a higher-spec dual disc brake setup that replaces the stock module up front.Next, the MRC crew fitted XSR’s rear end with a unique subframe in preparation for a custom outfit, which consists of oval number plates and an enduro-style front fender, as well as a flawless monocoque structure that merges the tank and tail into a single unit. You will also spot a tiny leather saddle taking pride of place atop the new tail.A one-off triple clamp is tasked with supporting Maria’s repurposed handlebar, while the front and rear lighting items have been discarded in favor of aftermarket counterparts. Finally, the Orbiter rides on a set of laced hoops, with a diameter of 19 inches at the front and 17 inches on the opposite end. To ensure optimal grip is achieved on and off the tarmac, their rims are hugged firmly by dual-purpose rubber.