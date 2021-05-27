1958 Chevrolet Impala Survivor Hides Something Original Under the Hood

4 Mysterious 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Begs to Get Back on the Road

1958 was the year that brought us the Impala nameplate, though at first, the car wasn’t sold as a standalone series, as it started its adventure in the automotive world as the top-of-the-line version of Bel Air hardtops and convertibles. 9 photos



And the 1958 Impala that we’re highlighting today shows exactly how the whole thing started, as it’s an all-original example that still comes with the factory V8 under the hood.



The 1958 Impala, which was still part of the Bel Air lineup, came with a choice of three engines, namely one six-cylinder – the 235 (3.9-liter) Blue Flame, and two V8s – a 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo Fire and a 348 (5.7-liter) Turbo Thrust.



The 348 is also the one powering this model, and while you wouldn’t necessarily expect it after checking out the car in the photo gallery, it still runs. At least, that’s according to the



This Impala comes with everything original, and by the looks of things, it’s a fully unrestored model that’s been sitting for quite a while. The good news is the car hasn’t turned into a rust bucket just yet, but the seller has provided very little information on it, so we don’t know where exactly it has been stored and how come it’s still unrestored after so many years.



