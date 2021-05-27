Lucid User Experience Arrives as the Face of Air's Advanced On-Board Technology

The Newark, California-based company has been keeping itself busy these past few months. After the announcement regarding the planned merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV), a huge deal that will enable the U.S. automaker to go public, it recently brought some luxury electric glam to the 2021 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance by organizing the first show appearance for the Air.
But that’s not all because Lucid continued with the novelties and just recently showcased their so-called Lucid User Experience. This interface governs the advanced technology used to power up every Lucid Air’s dashboard and more.
According to the company, it has a unique form factor (it might be bespoke, but it’s certainly not entirely original if you ask us) along with a clean, intuitive design, so it’s supposed to make the user experience something “that will delight.” We’ll see about that, since as far as EV user experiences are concerned, Tesla had enough time to set the bar quite high.
Naturally, we’re dealing here with an entire digital ecosystem, and Derek Jenkins, the Senior VP of Design, explains the company took the same approach for the Lucid UX as they did with the Air itself, using a “built-from-the-ground-up strategy” supposed to make the human-machine interface not only very easy to use but also aesthetically pleasing.
As far as actual interaction is concerned, the Lucid UX is where all vehicle systems meet to allow access for the driver and passengers. The in-car experience includes just two main touch-enabled displays, artfully called the Glass Cockpit and the Pilot Panel.
The former is a curved 34-inch, 5K “floating” screen separated into essential information areas: vehicle controls (left), main driving info in the middle, and navigation/media to the right. The latter Pilot Panel acts as the central console display, enabling in-depth interaction with the vehicle systems. There are also more “touchpoints,” and the Lucid UX even extends to the company’s smartphone app.
Of course, there’s deep integration with Amazon Alexa, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Spotify, and iHeartRadio, among others. Additionally, the Air supports Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates through the integrated mobile and Wi-Fi connections and has a cutting-edge Lucid Ethernet Ring, which integrates on-board processors with an ethernet connection for system communication at gigabit speed.
