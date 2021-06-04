5 1964 Chevrolet Impala Parked Outside Since 1985 Is Ready to Go for Pocket Money

3 1958 Chevrolet Impala Survivor Hides Something Original Under the Hood

More on this:

Rare 1965 Chevrolet Impala RPO Z18 Is 100% Original, Sitting for Years

While the first Chevrolet Caprice launched in 1966 as a stand-alone series, this nameplate actually made its debut in 1965 when the GM brand introduced another special version of the Impala 24 photos



A year later, however, the Caprice became a standalone series, with the first-generation model manufactured as a 2-door coupe, a 4-door hardtop, and a 4-door station wagon until 1970.



The example that we have here, however, is a first-year Caprice, so it was still part of the Impala lineup.



But the good news is that it’s an all-original Caprice powered by a 327 (5.4-liter) engine developing 300 horsepower. And while the factory unit is still there on this car, worth knowing is the V8 is no longer running, with eBay seller



Because yes, this Impala Caprice has been sitting for many years, and this is why it also comes with a few rust holes here and there. The floors, however, which are very often a rust magnet, are looking good, though not the same thing can be said about the trunk.



But overall, this first-year Caprice looks good and is certainly a solid candidate for a possible restoration, though it goes without saying it’d require some work to get back in the tip-top shape it requires.



As for the price, the car has been listed for auction on eBay, so it’s up to the participating bidders to decide how much it’s worth. The top offer at the time of writing is close to $2,000, but for the time being, the reserve is yet to be met, so it remains to be seen how high the price will go in the remaining days until the auction comes to an end. The Caprice, also known as RPO Z18, was essentially a luxury package for the Impala and was only available for the four-door hardtop model. It brought plenty of premium touches, including wood grained accents on the dashboard, as well as the wheel covers from the Impala SS A year later, however, the Caprice became a standalone series, with the first-generation model manufactured as a 2-door coupe, a 4-door hardtop, and a 4-door station wagon until 1970.The example that we have here, however, is a first-year Caprice, so it was still part of the Impala lineup.But the good news is that it’s an all-original Caprice powered by a 327 (5.4-liter) engine developing 300 horsepower. And while the factory unit is still there on this car, worth knowing is the V8 is no longer running, with eBay seller i*find*u*flip explaining the engine might be locked up from sitting.Because yes, this Impala Caprice has been sitting for many years, and this is why it also comes with a few rust holes here and there. The floors, however, which are very often a rust magnet, are looking good, though not the same thing can be said about the trunk.But overall, this first-year Caprice looks good and is certainly a solid candidate for a possible restoration, though it goes without saying it’d require some work to get back in the tip-top shape it requires.As for the price, the car has been listed for auction on eBay, so it’s up to the participating bidders to decide how much it’s worth. The top offer at the time of writing is close to $2,000, but for the time being, the reserve is yet to be met, so it remains to be seen how high the price will go in the remaining days until the auction comes to an end.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.