1996 Chevy Impala SS With Delivery Miles Is Now Worth More Than Sticker

The Chevy Impala SS of the mid-90s is a bit of a legend on the streets, with its Corvette-derived V8 engine and unassuming yet imposing looks. The concept was penned by GM designer Jon Moss and made its debut at the 1992 Detroit Auto Show. Production didn’t start until February of 1994, and by then, the concept’s 8.2-liter V8 engine was ditched in favor of a Corvette-derived 5.7-liter LT1 unit.
Visually though, the production-spec Impala SS looked just like the concept and came with features such as a sport-tuned suspension with reinforced shocks and springs, four-wheel disc brakes, dual exhaust system, higher-output electrical system, a standard limited-slip differential, and loads more.
Its 5.7-liter LT1 V8 engine produced 260 hp (264 PS) and 330 lb-ft (447 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a four-speed 4L60E automatic transmission (electronically controlled instead of hydraulically).
These cars have withstood the test of time surprisingly well, or at least, their image has, because examples like this low-mileage one, available through Bring a Trailer, are easily selling for above sticker prices. With just 28 miles (45 km) on the clock, this car is basically brand new, despite being 25 years old.
Visually, this final year example comes with a black exterior, SS-specific body-color trim, power folding mirrors, tinted window, and five-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels with BFGoodrich Comp T/A tires. It also rides lower than its contemporary Caprice sibling by a full inch (2.54 cm).
The interior appears to be in mint condition, featuring gray upholstery, power-adjustable leather front seats (with SS embroidery), air conditioning, a Delco CD stereo, cruise control, and an adjustable steering column.
When this car was new, it retailed for $26,192, but there’s zero chance you’ll be able to grab one today for that little money if it’s been this well preserved.
