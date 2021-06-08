1996 Chevy Impala SS With Delivery Miles Is Now Worth More Than Sticker

The Chevy Impala SS of the mid-90s is a bit of a legend on the streets, with its Corvette-derived V8 engine and unassuming yet imposing looks. The concept was penned by GM designer Jon Moss and made its debut at the 1992 Detroit Auto Show. Production didn’t start until February of 1994, and by then, the concept’s 8.2-liter V8 engine was ditched in favor of a Corvette-derived 5.7-liter LT1 unit.

27 photos