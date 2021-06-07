Original 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Looks Sad, Needs Restoration to Smile Again

UK Scientists Sent Worms to the ISS for Muscle Decline Research

Despite being quite a looker, the 1964 Impala actually introduced little changes as compared to its predecessor for a reason that’s as simple as it could be: it was the last year of the third generation, so Chevrolet was already getting ready to introduce an all-new model for model year 1965. 11 photos



So the 1964 series started with a 230ci (3.8-liter) Turbo Thrift developing 140 horsepower and then continued with the base V8, which was the same 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo-Fire small-block unit with 195 horsepower as for MY 1963.



On the other hand, customers who wanted a little bit more power could choose the 327 (5.4-liter) V8 with either 250 or 300 horsepower, or the top-of-the-line 409ci (6.7-liter) with 340, 400, or 425 horsepower.



The Impala SS we’re highlighting today is said to come with the original V8 under the hood, but the powertrain is as mysterious as it gets, as we’re only being told it’s a running small block and nothing more. So in theory, given the car itself has been restored, there’s a chance this factory unit hasn’t been rebuilt, and the odometer indeed seems to suggest this is the case, as it indicates 90,000 miles (145,000 km).



As you could easily tell by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, this Impala has clearly seen better days, though, at the first glance, there’s nothing a thorough restoration shouldn’t be able to deal with. The interior looks in a decent condition, though the trunk might require some serious patching.



But at the end of the day, it’s a solid candidate for a full restoration, especially because we’re being told everything is original, except for the paint, as the car has already been repainted at some point during the ‘90s.



Currently at its second owner, this Impala is listed online with a rather ambitious price, as eBay seller kevin323v expects to get at least $18,000 for the car.

