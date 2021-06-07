Jeff Bezos Beats Elon Musk, Going to Space First on July 20

5 1958 Chevrolet Impala Survivor Hides Something Original Under the Hood

1 This Almost Complete 1959 Chevrolet Impala Begs for Full Restoration

More on this:

Unrestored 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes Original 409 Still Running Strong

The 1963 Impala introduced additional styling improvements to refine the look of the top-of-the-line Chevrolet further. Eventually, it had a major contribution to setting a new record two years later when the car managed to exceed 1 million sold units in the United States alone. 19 photos



The 409 (6.7-liter) V8 was offered in three different versions, namely L33 with 340 horsepower at 5,000 rpm, L31 with 400 horsepower at 5,800 rpm, and L80 with 425 horsepower at 6,000 rpm.



The



As you can easily figure out by simply browsing the photos in the gallery, this ’63 Impala is currently waiting for a restoration. However, if you manage to fix an alleged growling noise in the transmission, you could very well keep driving it as it is. A thorough inspection is recommended before putting the car back on the road, the seller says, so I assume this Impala has been sitting for a while.



Boasting the typical SS tags, this Impala comes with the usual amount of rust that you expect to find on such a gem, so the floors would also require some patching. But again, more information about what needs to be fixed can be obtained by checking it out live.



The matching numbers Impala was listed online last week, and the auction is set to come to an end in nearly four days, so it’ll certainly be interested to see how expensive it gets. The top bid at the time of writing is $15,500. The Z03 SS option remained the crème de la crème for Impala fans, this time being offered on the two-door sports coupe and convertible but available with pretty much any engine in the lineup. That is why today, you may come across a 1963 Impala SS powered by a six-cylinder engine but also a model fitted with a big block under the hood.The 409 (6.7-liter) V8 was offered in three different versions, namely L33 with 340 horsepower at 5,000 rpm, L31 with 400 horsepower at 5,800 rpm, and L80 with 425 horsepower at 6,000 rpm.The Impala that we have here is fitted with the L33, with eBay seller 1_wild_66 explaining the car is still very original and the big block under the hood runs strong.As you can easily figure out by simply browsing the photos in the gallery, this ’63 Impala is currently waiting for a restoration. However, if you manage to fix an alleged growling noise in the transmission, you could very well keep driving it as it is. A thorough inspection is recommended before putting the car back on the road, the seller says, so I assume this Impala has been sitting for a while.Boasting the typical SS tags, this Impala comes with the usual amount of rust that you expect to find on such a gem, so the floors would also require some patching. But again, more information about what needs to be fixed can be obtained by checking it out live.The matching numbers Impala was listed online last week, and the auction is set to come to an end in nearly four days, so it’ll certainly be interested to see how expensive it gets. The top bid at the time of writing is $15,500.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.