1967 Chevy El Camino Flexes Corvette Big-Block, Is Not Your Regular Farm Pickup

Offered by eBay seller The beautiful thing about the used car market is that it offers a wide variety of choices. There's pristine classics that cost big bucks, spectacular restomods that can be even more expensive, and beat-up oldtimers that are affordable but in needs repairs. And then there's this 1967 El Camino that looks really nice inside and out and packs a Corvette engine under the hood.Yes, this isn't your regular farm utility car but it's not a restomod either. There are no modern features to talk about, while the Vette mill that sits between the front wheels is also of the vintage variety, dating back to 1973. Now I know what you're thinking: the Corvette wasn't all that powerful in 1973. And you're right.The oil crisis had already struck the automotive industry and power ratings had started to go down as early as 1971. The massive 7.4-liter big-block under the El Camino's hood was good for 275 horsepower back then, a big drop from the 425-horsepower rating of 1971. By comparison, the 6.5-liter V8 that powered this El Camino from the factory generated 350 horses in 1967. But there's a catch.This is no longer a standard 7.4-liter V8 . It has been upgraded with an aluminum manifold, Holley carburetor, a big valve spring kit, and Hooker headers. It hasn't been dynoed for proper figures, but it's safe to assume that it cranks out in excess of 300 horsepower. And everything works as it should, with both the engine and the Turbo 400 transmission ready for cruising.The pickup looks pristine on the outside too. It no longer sports the original Butternut Yellow paint, but the black coat that replaced it looks flawless, as do the chrome parts. On the other hand, the bed needs a repaint, because it looks as if it had been used to haul stuff for a while.The interior reveals that this is a highly-option El Camino , sporting bucket seats, wood trim, a center console, and power windows. The air conditioning system is no longer working and the original radio is missing, but there are extra gauges under the dash to monitor the drivetrain and the upholstery and carpets aren't damaged.It's a classy-looking pickup that has sleeper written all over it and it's just a few upgrades away from becoming a concours-winning vehicle. The best part is that it's being auctioned off at no reserve and it could end up being a bargain.Offered by eBay seller "jayshotrods," it has attracted a high bid of $13,800 with three more days to go. A quick look over the classifieds reveals that 1967 El Caminos tend to fetch more than $25,000 if properly maintained, with pristine examples costing in excess of $40,000. Sounds like a good deal for now.

