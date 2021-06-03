2,000+ HP Twin-Turbo Chevrolet El Camino Runs 7s Like It’s Nobody's Business

Most people will look at the Chevy El Camino and wonder why somebody would use it as a blueprint for a drag-strip sleeper car. In reality, despite their utilitarian nature, El Caminos have always been sufficiently powerful in the right specification.
Even the first-generation model could hit 60 mph (96 kph) in around 7 seconds, which was pretty good by late 50s standards, especially for this type of vehicle. Some even predicted that you could run a 14-second quarter-mile in that car, fully stock.
Fast-forward to the fifth and final generation, and you’d see a sharper-styled car with a longer wheelbase and a bespoke chassis. These came out in 1978, but this heavily modified twin-turbo example is clearly a post-1982 model, easily identifiable thanks to the quad rectangular headlights.
Of course, this El Camino, also known as the "Mullet," isn't your usual old practical Chevy. For starters, it’s got a more aerodynamic bumper, a bed cover (also for aero purposes), drag radials, and lots of other modifications meant to keep it pointed in the right direction under heavy acceleration. The fact that this is also a street-friendly build is almost as impressive as what it can do once you unleash it onto a drag strip.
Speaking of which, the Mullet recently took to the Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, to compete on day 1 of the Midwest Drags event. Its twin 84 mm turbochargers huffed and puffed to the tune of 2,000+ horsepower, which is an insane amount of muscle.
Once the light turned green, this El Camino nearly did a wheelie as it rocketed off the line, no wheelspin, no nothing. It was a beautiful run all the way to the quarter-mile marker, and once the scoreboard lit up, it showed an impressive 7.6 seconds, at 170 mph (274 kph).
To put it into perspective just how bonkers that time is for an El Camino, consider that last year, we saw an Underground Racing-tuned Audi R8 post a nearly identical quarter-mile time—only that car had over 3,000 hp.
