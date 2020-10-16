3000+ HP Twin-Turbo Audi R8 Pops a Wheelie During Quarter-Mile Record Run

Forget everything you know about the Audi R8, as you check out the twin-turbo monster that Underground Racing has built. It does things which are seemingly impossible for a German car, from popping wheelies to record-setting quarter-mile times.
We first saw the yellow Audi R8 that UR was building back in 2016. Back then, it was pushing 2,200 horsepower and seemed like enough of a monster already. Three years later, it shattered its engine deck glass in a spectacular manner from all the boost those turbos were producing. Fast forward to this week and the tuning company has released a video of its record 7-second run.
A normal R8 is still plenty powerful and fast. The 10-cylinder machine producing 602 horsepower when screaming to 8,100rpm would need about 11.5 seconds for the standing 1/4-mile. Yet the insane twin-turbo creation makes those numbers seem as boring as an amateur hour joke.
When running on race fuel, the custom R8 can produce 3000 horsepower at the wheels. To cope with that much power, the German machine has been equipped with an upgraded dual-clutch transmission that includes billet gears, billet input and output shafts, billet final drive gears, and a billet AWD shaft. The torque output must also be immense, so Underground Racing also fitted a multi-plate wet clutch in a billet clutch cage.
In the video below, Underground Racing shows us how the V10 with the power of two Bugattis managed to cover the quarter-mile in 7.695 seconds at 196.76 miles per hour (316.7 km/h). The massive rear radial tires are distorted by the immense power, while the R8 effortlessly pops a wheelie.
Making this project car seem even more impressive is the fact that it still has a full interior. Underground Racing also uses this for high-speed runs. Unless we're mistaken, it set a half-mile record of 244 mph (393 km/h).
